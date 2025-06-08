Tony Santillan News: Earns second save

Santillan earned the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Santillan was summoned to protect a two-run lead and needed just seven pitches to seal the win. It was an interesting move, as usual closer Emilio Pagan had thrown only 11 pitches in the ninth inning during Saturday's completion of Friday's suspended game. On the year, Santillan owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 30 innings with 13 holds and two saves.