Travis Adams News: Headed for promotion

The Twins intend to promote Adams to the majors Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins' pitching staff is shorthanded in the absence of Pablo Lopez (shoulder), and David Festa was crushed filling in for a start Thursday. Meanwhile, Adams is another of the team's top pitching prospects and has turned in a 37:10 K:BB across 42 innings with Triple-A St. Paul this season while working in a bulk-relief role. That usage suggests Adams will begin his big-league career in the bullpen, but it wouldn't take him long to stretch back out to pitch as a traditional starter.