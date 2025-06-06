Travis Adams News: Officially brought up

The Twins recalled Adams from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Adams has tallied a 3.43 ERA and a 37:10 K:BB over 42 innings mainly as a bulk reliever with St. Paul, and he'll join the big-league club Friday. With Pablo Lopez (shoulder) on the IL and David Festa having a bumpy return to the majors Thursday, there's a path for Adams to make some starts for the Twins, though he'll initially pitch out of the bullpen. Kody Funderburk was optioned to St. Paul in a corresponding move.