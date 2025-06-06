Travis d'Arnaud News: Smacks second homer

D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

D'Arnaud's homer in the fourth inning tied the game at 4-4. The catcher isn't quite alternating starts with fellow backstop Logan O'Hoppe, but d'Arnaud has done enough with the bat lately to command more than just a backup role. He is 11-for-33 (.333) with two homers, two doubles and five RBI over his last 10 games. For the season, he has a .233/.281/.367 slash line, two homers, six RBI and four runs scored across 96 plate appearances.