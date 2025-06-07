Trent Thornton News: Reinstated from IL

The Mariners reinstated Thornton (abdomen) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Thornton landed on the 15-day injured list May 9 due to appendicitis, and it took three weeks for him to recover enough to embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. He'll reclaim his spot in the Mariners' bullpen that was vacated by Casey Lawrence, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Thornton posted a 5.87 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, five holds and an 11:4 K:BB across 15.1 innings prior to his stint on the IL.