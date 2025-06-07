Trevor Megill News: Blows save but notches win

Megill (1-2) blew a save but earned the win against the Padres on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over one inning.

Megill entered in the ninth frame to try to protect a 3-1 Brewers lead, but he couldn't get the job done. The righty reliever yielded a one-out single and a two-out walk before allowing the Padres to tie the score on a two-run Luis Arraez double. Megill remained in the game and retired Manny Machado on a groundout, and he emerged with his first win of the campaign when Caleb Durbin hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. The blown save was just the second of the season in 14 chances for Megill, and Saturday marked the second time he's surrendered an earned run over his past 15 outings, so he's plenty secure in his closer role.