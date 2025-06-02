Trevor Megill News: Grabs another save Monday

Megill notched the save in Monday's 3-2 win over the Reds after throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

Following an uneven start to the campaign as Milwaukee's closer, Megill has settled in nicely over the past month of action. The hard-throwing right-hander holds a 0.69 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB over his last 13 innings, successfully converting each of his 10 save opportunities during this stretch. Megill appears to be well over the knee issue that plagued him earlier in the year.