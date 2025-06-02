Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trevor Megill headshot

Trevor Megill News: Grabs another save Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Megill notched the save in Monday's 3-2 win over the Reds after throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

Following an uneven start to the campaign as Milwaukee's closer, Megill has settled in nicely over the past month of action. The hard-throwing right-hander holds a 0.69 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB over his last 13 innings, successfully converting each of his 10 save opportunities during this stretch. Megill appears to be well over the knee issue that plagued him earlier in the year.

Trevor Megill
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now