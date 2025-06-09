Trevor Stephan Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Stephan (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Guardians on Tuesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Stephan missed the entirety of last season following a UCL reconstruction, but he's finally been cleared for game action following a long rehab process. His rehab assignment will be a lengthy one given how much time Stephan has missed, but he should be ready to rejoin the Guardians' bullpen before the All-Star break.