Trevor Story News: Powers offense in win

Story went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Story's first-inning, bases-clearing double was inches away from being a home run. He nearly had a home run in each game of the weekend series in Atlanta. Story homered Friday and was robbed by Michael Harris on Saturday prior to Sunday's close call. Those are encouraging signs for Story, who entered the series with a .581 OPS over 54 games.