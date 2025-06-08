Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Trevor Williams headshot

Trevor Williams News: Falls to Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Williams (3-7) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

It's Williams' fourth loss in his last six starts -- he's posted a 5.96 ERA despite giving up just three home runs in that span. Overall, Williams sports a 5.91 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB through 13 starts (64 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Marlins in his next start.

Trevor Williams
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now