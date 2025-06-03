Trevor Williams News: Tagged with five runs

Williams (3-6) yielded five runs on five hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Tuesday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Cubs.

Williams gave up just one run through three frames before the Cubs' offense got hot. They scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning before piling on four more runs in the fifth, with two of them being charged to Williams. He's given up at least three earned runs in six of his last seven outings, resulting in a 6.69 ERA over 35 innings during that stretch. The rough patch has spiked his season ERA to 6.03 alongside a 47:16 K:BB through 59.2 innings. Williams is currently in line to face the Rangers at home this weekend.