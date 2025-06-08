Trey Sweeney News: Losing hold of regular role

Sweeney is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Sweeney will sit against a right-handed starter (Cade Horton) for the second time in three games and appears to have shifted into more of a part-time role with the recent returns of Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez leaving fewer opportunities available in the outfield for Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry. Baez will occupy shortstop and McKinstry will cover third base in Sunday's series finale.