Trey Yesavage News: Claims minor-league strikeout lead

Yesavage struck out nine while giving up up one run on two hits and a walk over five innings Friday for High-A Vancouver.

The 21-year-old right-hander has remained dominant following a promotion from Single-A Dunedin, and over four starts and 17.1 innings for Vancouver, Yesavage has delivered a 1.56 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB. His 88 strikeouts combined between the two affiliates leads the entire minor leagues, and the first-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft may not be long for the Northwest League if he continues to overmatch hitters with his mid-90s fastball, splitter and slider.