Trey Yesavage News: Moves up to Double-A

The Blue Jays have promoted Yesavage from High-A Vancouver to Double-A New Hampshire, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Yesavage will make his Double-A debut later this week after collecting a dominant 2.13 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 88:19 K:BB over 50.2 innings covering 11 starts between Single-A Dunedin and Vancouver. The 21-year-old was the 20th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.