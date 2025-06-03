Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Triston Casas headshot

Triston Casas Injury: Expects to be ready for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Casas (knee) will be off crutches in two weeks and expects to be ready for Opening Day next season, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Casas spoke to reporters Tuesday for the first time since he underwent surgery a month ago to repair the ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee. He will spend most of the summer rehabbing at Boston's spring training complex in Florida.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now