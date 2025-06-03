Triston Casas Injury: Expects to be ready for Opening Day
Casas (knee) will be off crutches in two weeks and expects to be ready for Opening Day next season, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Casas spoke to reporters Tuesday for the first time since he underwent surgery a month ago to repair the ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee. He will spend most of the summer rehabbing at Boston's spring training complex in Florida.
