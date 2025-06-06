Tyler Alexander News: Elects free agency

Alexander cleared waivers and elected free agency Friday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

The Brewers designated Alexander for assignment Sunday, and the veteran will look to continue his MLB career elsewhere. The 30-year-old appeared in 21 games for the Brewers, logging a 6.19 ERA over 36.1 innings. He hasn't posted an ERA under 4.50 since 2021.