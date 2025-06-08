Tyler Anderson News: Can't complete five innings

Anderson (2-3) took the loss Sunday against Seattle, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

Anderson yielded three doubles on the day and failed to make it through the fifth inning, getting pulled after throwing 94 pitches. He allowed seven or more hits for the fourth time in his last five starts while owning a 6.57 ERA, a 1.79 WHIP and an 18:10 K:BB over 24.2 innings during that stretch. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to occur next weekend at Baltimore.