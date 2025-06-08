Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Anderson headshot

Tyler Anderson News: Can't complete five innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 9:30pm

Anderson (2-3) took the loss Sunday against Seattle, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

Anderson yielded three doubles on the day and failed to make it through the fifth inning, getting pulled after throwing 94 pitches. He allowed seven or more hits for the fourth time in his last five starts while owning a 6.57 ERA, a 1.79 WHIP and an 18:10 K:BB over 24.2 innings during that stretch. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to occur next weekend at Baltimore.

Tyler Anderson
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now