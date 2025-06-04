Tyler Freeman News: Playing time ticking up

Freeman went 3-for-4 with a run scored Tuesday against the Marlins.

Freeman has started five of the last six games for the Rockies, four of which have come in right field. He's performed well with the opportunity, going 7-for-16 with one home run, four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Colorado has rotated its outfield consistently this season, but Freeman seems to have a hold on a regular lineup spot for the time being.