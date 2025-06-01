Tyler Mattison Injury: In midst of rehab assignment

Mattison (elbow) made the second appearance of his rehab assignment Sunday with High-A West Michigan, striking out a batter and allowing one hit over a scoreless inning of relief.

Mattison has been on Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list all season while recovering from March 2024 Tommy John surgery, but he appears to be closing in on his 2025 debut with the Tigers' top minor-league affiliate. After tossing a scoreless inning in his first rehab appearance with Single-A Lakeland on Wednesday, Mattison bumped up a level Sunday. He could make a few more appearances with West Michigan or Double-A Erie before slotting into Toledo's bullpen.