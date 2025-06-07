Tyler Stephenson News: Collects three hits

Stephenson went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI single and a run scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over Arizona.

Stephenson contributed to the Reds' eight-run fourth frame with an RBI single that brought Will Benson home. It's the third three-hit game of the season for Stephenson, all of which have come over his last 11 outings. Over that span, he has gone 14-for-42 (.333) with four home runs and 10 RBI.