Tyler Stuart News: Back from minor-league IL
Stuart (elbow) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings Thursday against Double-A Reading.
Stuart began the season on the 7-day injured list due to an elbow injury, and he's back at Double-A after completing his rehab assignment. He looked a bit rusty in his first appearance for the Senators this season but should get an opportunity to bounce back later in the week.
