Tylor Megill News: Settles in after first inning

Megill allowed four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Megill allowed four baserunners in the first inning, and they all came around to score. He then retired nine straight batters and 16 of the last 17 he faced, and he left with the Mets ahead 5-4. That lead didn't last, as Huascar Brazoban blew a save chance in the ninth, but it was still a show of resilience for Megill to overcome his ugly first inning. He threw 105 pitches (69 strikes) in his longest outing since he went 6.1 innings versus the Nationals on April 27. Megill is now at a 3.77 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 79:28 K:BB through 59.2 innings over 12 starts. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at Colorado this weekend.