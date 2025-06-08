Victor Scott News: Not starting against lefty Sunday

Scott isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's tilt against the Dodgers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Scott will begin on the bench Sunday as veteran southpaw Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for Los Angeles. The speedy outfielder might benefit from a reset, as he's gone 0-for-18 over his past seven games and 1-for-29 across his past 11 contests. Jose Barrero is starting in center field in Scott's stead.