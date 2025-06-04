Wade Miley News: Re-signs with Reds on MLB deal

The Reds re-signed Miley to a one-year contract Wednesday.

Miley opted out of his minor-league contract over the weekend, but he's returned to replace the injured Hunter Greene (groin) and should slide into Greene's vacated rotation spot. The veteran left-hander missed most of 2024 following a hybrid UCL repair surgery and recently posted a 5.93 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB in 13.2 innings at Triple-A Louisville. It's not clear when Miley will make his first start for the Reds, but his last outing at Louisville came on May 30.