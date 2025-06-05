Wenceel Perez News: Homers in loss

Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

Perez singled in the second inning and later put the Tigers on the board with a solo shot in the seventh. The 25-year-old has been on a tear since returning from the injured list May 27, slashing .323/.364/.710 with three homers, three doubles, four RBI and seven runs across just 33 plate appearances. However, he may not be an everyday presence in the lineup given Detroit's strong complement of outfielders.