Will Benson News: Hits late homer in win

Benson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

Benson struck out in his first three at-bats but erased all of that with a solo home run in the eighth to make it a 4-2 lead for the Reds. Since May 21, Benson's cooled off considerably since his mini outburst at the plate in mid-May during which he had five homers and 10 RBI in four games. Since May 21, he's hitting just .147/.205/.245 with a 30.8 percent strikeout rate.