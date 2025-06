The Dodgers acquired Klein from the Mariners on Monday in exchange for Joe Jacques, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Klein was removed from the Mariners' 40-man roster over the weekend and is now on the move to a new organization. The right-handed reliever has struggled at the Triple-A level in 2025, posting a 7.40 ERA and 32:18 K:BB across 20.2 innings.