Will Klein News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Dodgers optioned Klein to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

The Dodgers acquired Klein Monday in a trade with the Mariners, but the 25-year-old will now head to the minors without making an appearance for Los Angeles to make room for the newly signed Jose Urena. Klein posted a 7.40 ERA and 2.03 WHIP in 20.2 innings with Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, and he'll likely need to show some improvement at Oklahoma City before getting a shot with the Dodgers.