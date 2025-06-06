Will Vest News: Secures 10th save

Vest earned the save against the Cubs on Friday, allowing one hit across 1.1 scoreless innings.

Vest took over for Tarik Skubal in the eighth inning and needed 21 pitches to secure a four-out save. The 30-year-old has opened June with 4.1 scoreless frames after allowing runs in back-to-back outings to close May. On the season, he's 10-for-12 in save chances with a stellar 1.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across 31.1 innings.