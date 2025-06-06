Menu
Will Warren headshot

Will Warren News: Mixed results in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 9:57am

Warren (4-3) earned the win against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Warren was given an early lead and looked poised for his first quality start since May 9 before allowing four runs over his final two innings. He struggled with command and control, issuing four walks for the second straight outing while generating just six whiffs on 84 pitches. The 25-year-old now carries a 5.34 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 75:28 K:BB across 57.1 innings and is slated to face the Royals on the road next week.

Will Warren
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
