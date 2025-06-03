Willi Castro News: Another two-homer game

Castro went 2-for-4 with two solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Athletics.

Castro has been locked in at the plate lately, logging multiple hits in four of the last five games. Surprisingly, two of those have been multi-homer efforts, and he's also posted a 5:4 BB:K during his recent run of success. The utility player is up to a .261/.346/.457 slash line with six homers, 12 RBI, 25 runs scored, three stolen bases and nine doubles over 40 contests. He's halfway to matching his career-best homer total (12) from last season, so it's unlikely this power-hitting stretch will last long.