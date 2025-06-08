Willy Adames News: Receiving first day off in 2025

Adames is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Adames has started all 65 games (64 at shortstop, one at designated hitter) for the Giants this season, but he'll head to the bench Sunday after going 0-for-18 with four walks and eight strikeouts in his past six contests. The veteran shortstop inked a seven-year, $182 million contract with San Francisco in December, but his tenure has gotten off to a rocky start with a .584 OPS and just five homers in 278 plate appearances.