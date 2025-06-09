Wilyer Abreu Injury: Lands on IL with strained oblique

The Red Sox placed Abreu on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left oblique.

Abreu evidently suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Yankees. The severity of the strain hasn't been revealed, so it's unclear how long Abreu might be sidelined, but oblique strains for position players typically aren't 10-day injuries. Top prospect Roman Anthony has been summoned to take Abreu's roster spot and will take over as the team's primary right fielder.