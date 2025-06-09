Wilyer Abreu News: Sitting against righty
Abreu is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
It's notable because the Rays are starting right-hander Shane Baz, marking just the second time all season that Abreu has been absent from the lineup versus a righty. He was also out of the lineup each of the previous two days against lefties, which is common. Ceddanne Rafaela is making his first-ever start in right field Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now