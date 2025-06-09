Menu
Wilyer Abreu News: Sitting against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Abreu is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

It's notable because the Rays are starting right-hander Shane Baz, marking just the second time all season that Abreu has been absent from the lineup versus a righty. He was also out of the lineup each of the previous two days against lefties, which is common. Ceddanne Rafaela is making his first-ever start in right field Monday.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
