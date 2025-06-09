Woo-suk Go News: Returns to health
Go (finger) allowed one hit and struck out one across a scoreless inning for Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.
Go began the 2025 season on the 7-day injured list due to a fractured right index finger, and he's since been cleared to return to Triple-A after wrapping up a rehab assignment. He's fired a pair of scoreless frames since being activated from the IL, striking out two batters in the process.
