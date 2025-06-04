Xavier Edwards News: Resting up Wednesday

Edwards is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

The Marlins are wrapping up their series against Colorado with a day game after a night game, so Edwards is likely just getting a breather after he recently made his return from the injured list. Since being activated Saturday after he was on the shelf for just under two weeks due to a mid-back strain, Edwards has gone 7-for-13 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI in four games.