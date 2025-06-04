Fantasy Baseball
Xavier Edwards headshot

Xavier Edwards News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Edwards is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

The Marlins are wrapping up their series against Colorado with a day game after a night game, so Edwards is likely just getting a breather after he recently made his return from the injured list. Since being activated Saturday after he was on the shelf for just under two weeks due to a mid-back strain, Edwards has gone 7-for-13 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI in four games.

Xavier Edwards
Miami Marlins
