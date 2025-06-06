Menu
Xavier Edwards News: Tossed Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 7:38am

Edwards was ejected from Friday's game against the Rays after arguing a runner interference call in the third inning, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Edwards collided with Jonathan Aranda at first base trying to beat out a bunt and was thrown out of the game for his reaction to somewhat questionably being called for interference. Edwards finishes the game 0-for-2. Javier Sanoja will take over for Edwards at second base.

