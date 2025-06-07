Yainer Diaz News: Hits big home run

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Guardians in 10 innings.

The hits have come in pairs for Diaz of late, and Saturday was no different. He has four two-hit performances in his past eight games but is without a hit in the other four contests. The 26-year-old is not quite living up to the high bar he set for himself after just batting just under .300 during the 2024 regular season, as he is slashing just .232/.267/.384 through 56 games this year.