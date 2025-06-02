Yoan Moncada Injury: Back to IL with knee inflammation

The Angels placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Monday with right knee inflammation.

Moncada injured the knee last Wednesday and had missed two of the last three contests before the Angels decided to make a roster move. It's the second trip to the IL this season for Moncada, who previously missed a month of action with a thumb injury. Luis Rengifo is likely to see the bulk of the starts at third base while Moncada is out.