Yoan Moncada Injury: Back to IL with knee inflammation
The Angels placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Monday with right knee inflammation.
Moncada injured the knee last Wednesday and had missed two of the last three contests before the Angels decided to make a roster move. It's the second trip to the IL this season for Moncada, who previously missed a month of action with a thumb injury. Luis Rengifo is likely to see the bulk of the starts at third base while Moncada is out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now