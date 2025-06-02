Yoan Moncada News: Sitting again Monday
Moncada is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Boston, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Moncada returned to the lineup Saturday after missing one game with a sore knee, but he has now been absent from the lineup for two straight contests. It's not clear whether he's had a setback or if the Angels are just being proactive with his rest. Luis Rengifo is at third base and Scott Kingery is at second base for the second day in a row.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now