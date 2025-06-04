Zac Gallen News: Picks up fourth win

Gallen (4-7) earned the win Tuesday in Atlanta after giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander pounded the zone with 65 of his 89 pitches going for strikes, and the single walk is the first time he hasn't issued multiple free passes in a start since April 2. Gallen entered Tuesday with an 8.02 ERA and 17:11 K:BB in his previous four starts, but he was able to get back in the win column with his fifth quality start of the campaign. He'll carry a 5.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 73.2 innings into his next start, which tentatively lines up for Sunday in Cincinnati.