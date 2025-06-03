Zach Agnos News: Lands on bereavement list

The Rockies placed Agnos (personal) on the bereavement list Tuesday.

Agnos secured his fourth save of the season Monday in Miami with a scoreless ninth inning, but he'll now step away from the team for a few days for personal reasons. Players can be on the bereavement list for 3-to-7 days, so the right-hander could be back on the active roster for Friday's series opener versus the Mets.