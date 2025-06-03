Fantasy Baseball
Zach Agnos News: Lands on bereavement list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

The Rockies placed Agnos (personal) on the bereavement list Tuesday.

Agnos secured his fourth save of the season Monday in Miami with a scoreless ninth inning, but he'll now step away from the team for a few days for personal reasons. Players can be on the bereavement list for 3-to-7 days, so the right-hander could be back on the active roster for Friday's series opener versus the Mets.

