Zach Agnos News: Picks up fourth save

Agnos allowed one hit in the ninth inning on the way to picking up his fourth save during Monday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

Being the closer on a 10-50 team doesn't afford you too many opportunities, but Agnos stayed perfect with his fourth save in his four opportunities. The 24-year-old has been a bright spot this season for the Rockies, sporting a 1.50 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP in his 16 appearances. The right-hander will be looking to start a new scoreless streak after he allowed a run in his last appearance that snapped a streak of five consecutive scoreless outings.