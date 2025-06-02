Fantasy Baseball
Zach Agnos headshot

Zach Agnos News: Picks up fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Agnos allowed one hit in the ninth inning on the way to picking up his fourth save during Monday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

Being the closer on a 10-50 team doesn't afford you too many opportunities, but Agnos stayed perfect with his fourth save in his four opportunities. The 24-year-old has been a bright spot this season for the Rockies, sporting a 1.50 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP in his 16 appearances. The right-hander will be looking to start a new scoreless streak after he allowed a run in his last appearance that snapped a streak of five consecutive scoreless outings.

