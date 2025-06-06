Zach Agnos News: Takes second loss

Agnos (0-2) took the loss against the Mets on Friday after allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two in the ninth inning.

Agnos was brought in for the ninth, tasked with keeping the game tied at 2-2. He started off nicely by striking out Starling Marte, but Agnos proceeded to let the next two batters on base before giving up a two-run double to Francisco Lindor (toe). It marked the first time this season that Agnos yielded more than one run in an appearance, and the 24-year-old right-hander is up to a 2.37 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 19 innings.