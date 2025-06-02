Zach Neto News: Leads off game in style

Neto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Monday's 7-6 win over the Red Sox.

Neto started the game with a bang for the Angels, hitting one of what would be three home runs by his squad in the first inning alone. The 24-year-old is slashing .268/.309/.512 following Monday's performance, a pace that would set a career high in both batting average and OPS. If there's one area of improvement, it would be trying to cut down on the strikeouts as the third-year pro has struck out 11 times in his last eight games.