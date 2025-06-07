Zach Neto News: Steals in consecutive contests

Neto went 2-for-5 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Angels.

Neto has swiped a bag in each of the last two contests, giving him 10 steals on the year. The shortstop is also hitting steadily, recording at least one knock in 18 of his last 21 games, though he has a modest six multi-hit efforts in that span. He's up to a .273/.309/.508 slash line with 10 home runs, 25 RBI, 35 runs scored, 11 doubles and a triple through 45 contests while filling the leadoff role for the Angels.