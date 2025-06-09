Zack Gelof Injury: Ready for rehab stint

Gelof (ribs) is expected to be sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof was cleared to resume a hitting progression at the end of May, and he's since made enough progress to see live at-bats in the minors. The Virginia product hasn't played in a game yet this season, so he'll presumably need at least a handful of appearances in the minors before being activated from the 60-day injured list.