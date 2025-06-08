Zebby Matthews Injury: Out with shoulder strain

The Twins placed Matthews on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right shoulder strain.

Though he pitched effectively this past Wednesday against the Athletics en route to claiming his first big-league win of the year, Matthews apparently came out of that outing with a shoulder injury. The loss of the right-hander is the second big blow to the Minnesota rotation in less than a week, after Pablo Lopez was shelved Thursday due to a right teres major muscle strain that will likely keep him out for 2-3 months. The Twins haven't named a replacement for Matthews, but Simeon Woods Richardson could be summoned from Triple-A St. Paul to fill the void.