Alex Caruso News: Pours in 20 points

Caruso logged 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 win over Indiana in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Caruso matched his playoff-high mark of 20 points in the win, as the Thunder evened the series at one win apiece. With the Thunder using a lot of small-ball lineups in this series, Caruso could be heavily involved the rest of the way. Through two games against the Pacers, he's averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.