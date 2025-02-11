Alperen Sengun Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Sengun (back) is making progress, but he remains questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Sengun wasn't able to return to Sunday's 94-87 win over the Raptors due to a lumbar spasm and finished with zero points (0-3 FG) and three rebounds in three minutes. It sounds like he'll be a game-time call Wednesday, but if he's unable to go, Jeff Green, Jock Landale and Steven Adams could see increased roles.